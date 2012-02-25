LONDON Feb 25 Scott Williams scored a breakaway try five minutes from time to give Wales a 19-12 victory over England at Twickenham to secure their 20th Six Nations Triple Crown on Saturday.

An inexperienced England side had looked set to upset the odds and secure their own third win of the championship as they led for most of the second half before Williams, on as a second-half replacement for Jamie Roberts, stripped the ball from Courtney Lawes and ran 50 metres to score the only try of the match.

Three penalties by Owen Farrell in his first start at flyhalf had England 9-6 ahead at halftime and 12-6 up soon after but four from Leigh Halfpenny had it nicely balanced at 12-12 going into the final 10 minutes.

Williams then made the vital score, though Wales had a nervous wait when the video official ruled that David Strettle had failed to ground the ball as he dived over the line in stoppage time.