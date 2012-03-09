March 9 England caretaker coach Stuart
Lancaster stuck with the players who lost to Wales a fortnight
ago when he named an unchanged team to face France in the Six
Nations championship on Sunday (1500 GMT).
The only changes were on the bench where Tom Palmer and
Charlie Hodgson come in for Courtney Lawes and Toby Flood as
Lancaster kept faith with the group beaten 19-12 at Twickenham
in a thrilling game decided by a late Wales try.
"We were really disappointed to lose to Wales but we took a
lot out of the performance and felt it was right to pick the
same starting team to go to Paris," Lancaster said in a
statement on Friday.
"It will be a massive challenge going to the Stade de France
and playing against an experienced and unbeaten French side but
we are excited about the opportunity and want to do the country
proud."
Lancaster's inexperienced England side won their two other
matches in Scotland and Italy to lie third in the table on four
points, while second-placed France have won two and drawn one to
sit a point above them. Wales lead after three wins.
England's final match is at home to Ireland on March 17.
Team: 15-Ben Foden, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Manu Tuilagi,
12-Brad Barritt, 11-David Strettle, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Lee
Dickson; 8-Ben Morgan, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Croft,
5-Geoff Parling, 4-Mouritz Botha, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley,
1-Alex Corbisiero
Replacements: 16-Rob Webber, 17-Matt Stevens, 18-Tom Palmer,
19-Phil Dowson, 20-Ben Youngs, 21-Charlie Hodgson, 22-Mike Brown
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by)