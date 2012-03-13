LONDON, March 13 Flyhalf Toby Flood has been overlooked again for England's final Six Nations match against Ireland after dropping down the pecking order in caretaker coach Stuart Lancaster's squad.

Flood was released to play for his club Leicester this weekend as Lancaster kept faith with 20-year-old Owen Farrell and the experienced Charlie Hodgson.

The ice-cool Farrell has cemented his place as England's starting number 10 with composed kicking and rugged defence in the last two games against France and Wales.

The youngster has emerged as the focal point of an inexperienced England side who have surprised many by winning three of their four Six Nations matches to put them second in the table.

After clinging on for a morale-boosting 24-22 victory over France on Sunday, England have only a short time to prepare for their final match at Twickenham on Saturday.

"With such a short turnaround after Paris the lads have had to really re-focus and we are pleased with how they have applied themselves to reviewing the game and training today," Lancaster said in a statement.

"We'll meet again tomorrow night but it's important to recognise the contribution of those not coming back into camp.

"This has been a collective effort, not just the 15 who have started games, or the 22 in the match-day squads but 30-plus players who have all bought into what we are trying to achieve and are committed to the journey we are on."

After beginning with disciplined but unspectacular victories over Scotland and Italy, England showed glimpses of attacking verve in a narrow defeat by grand slam-chasing Wales.

The shackles seemed to be cut loose in Paris on Sunday, however, as England ran in two tries in a dominant first half and maintained their advantage with a superb individual effort from Tom Croft late in the game.

The victory increased calls for Lancaster, who was appointed in a caretaker role last December, to be handed the coach's job on a permanent basis.

The 42-year-old faces stiff opposition for the job from experienced former South Africa and Italy coach Nick Mallett.

The appointment is expected to be made before the end of the month and a string of influential figures have been queuing up to praise Lancaster's impact including former England coach Brian Ashton.

"I can't think of anyone who would have done anything better in the time available," he said.

"It would have to be an exceptionally strong candidate to better what he has done and I can't come up with any names who could have done a better job in the four games."

