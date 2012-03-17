LONDON, March 17 England's rebuilt side completed a satisfying Six Nations championship when, on the back of a devastating scrum, they beat Ireland 30-9 on Saturday to finish second behind grand slam winners Wales.

England led 9-6 at the break with the first three of Owen Farrell's six penalties and took command in the second half at Twickenham as their scrum delivered a series of demolition jobs. The dominance earned a penalty try after 58 minutes and set up Ben Youngs for a second try six minutes from time.

England, the defending champions, finished second on eight points after earlier away wins over Scotland, Italy and France to leave interim coach Stuart Lancaster in a strong position to be given the job of replacing Martin Johnson on a permanent basis.

Ireland, who had won seven of their previous eight championship meetings with England, finished third on five points, ahead of France on points difference.