By Mitch Phillips
| LONDON, March 17
LONDON, March 17 England's rebuilt side
completed a satisfying Six Nations championship when, on the
back of a devastating scrum, they beat Ireland 30-9 on Saturday
to finish second behind grand slam winners Wales.
England led 9-6 at the break with the first three of Owen
Farrell's six penalties and took command in the second half at
Twickenham as their scrum delivered a series of demolition jobs.
The dominance earned a penalty try after 58 minutes and set up
Ben Youngs for a second try six minutes from time.
England, the defending champions, finished second on eight
points after earlier away wins over Scotland, Italy and France
to leave interim coach Stuart Lancaster in a strong position to
be given the job of replacing Martin Johnson on a permanent
basis.
Ireland, who had won seven of their previous eight
championship meetings with England, finished third on five
points, ahead of France on points difference.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)