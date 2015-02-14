LONDON Feb 14 Jonathan Joseph scored two superb tries as England recovered from a stuttering start to hammer Italy 47-17 on Saturday to make it two wins out of two in the Six Nations championship and remain on course for the first title since 2011.

Italy, who had lost all 20 previous meetings and who were thrashed at home by Ireland last week, stunned Twickenham with a fourth-minute try by Sergio Parisse but England eventually settled to lead 15-5 at the break after a pushover try by Billy Vunipola and a scintillating effort by Joseph.

Luca Morisi rocked England with an excellent individual try soon after the restart but England regained the initiative with a tap-and-go score by Ben Youngs before good work by Ford opened a hole that Joseph roared through for his second.

Danny Cipriani came on for his first taste of the Six Nations in seven years and scored a try within a minute, Nick Easter charged over for the sixth before Morisi scored his second at the end for Italy. (Editing by: Martyn Herman)