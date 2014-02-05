LONDON Feb 5 England coach Stuart Lancaster has named an unchanged squad for the Six Nations match against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

England lost 26-24 to France in their opening game last Saturday, but Lancaster has decided not to ring the changes for the Calcutta Cup match against Scott Johnson's side.

"We were disappointed by the result against France but very proud of many aspects of the performance," Lancaster, who will name his starting XV and replacements on Thursday, said on the RFU website.

"We want to give the same 23 the opportunity to build on that against Scotland."

Winger Jonny May, who played eight minutes against France after fracturing his nose, has been passed fit along with lock Courtney Lawes who suffered a bruised cheekbone in Paris.

England have won the Calcutta Cup 66 times out of the 119 matches played and have not lost to the Scots since 2008 when they were defeated 15-9 at Murrayfield.

(Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)