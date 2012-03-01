LONDON, March 1 England forward Courtney Lawes looks likely to miss the remainder of the Six Nations with a leg injury.

The 23-year-old lock has an inflammation of his right tibia and has been advised to rest, the Rugby Football Union said in a statement on Thursday.

"It's unfortunate for Courtney as he had just really got back into training with us," head coach Stuart Lancaster said.

"But we have to listen to expert medical opinion and if that means he has to keep the weight off his right leg to help him recover then we have to respect that and work with (his club Northampton) Saints to manage his recovery."

Lawes made a 20-minute cameo appearance in England's 19-12 defeat by Wales last weekend in which he conceded possession to Scott Williams who raced clear to score the match-winning try.

England, who have won two of their three Six Nations matches, face France in Paris next weekend before finishing at home to Ireland on March 17. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)