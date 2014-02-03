LONDON Feb 3 England winger Jonny May has been passed fit to play against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Murrayfield on Saturday after breaking his nose in the weekend defeat by France.

"Following a scan review this evening (Monday) and a specialist assessment, which confirmed an undisplaced fracture of his nose, he will be available for selection," the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said in a statement.

The 23-year-old Gloucester player was injured after six minutes of England's opening 26-24 loss in Paris on Saturday. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Mark Meadows)