Rugby-Howley backs North to point Wales in right direction
CARDIFF, Feb 23 Wales are looking to the return of George North to their backline to spur Six Nations success when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
LONDON Feb 25 Wales beat England 19-12 (halftime 6-9) in a Six Nations championship match at Twickenham on Saturday
Scores:
England: Penalties: Owen Farrell (4)
Wales: Try: Scott Williams; Penalties: Leigh Halfpenny (4); Conversion: Halfpenny
Yellow card: Rhys Priestland
DUBLIN, Feb 23 Fit again, Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton returns to the side for Saturday's visit of France as coach Joe Schmidt picked from a near full strength squad in a bid to stay in contention for the Six Nations title.
LONDON, Feb 23 Flanker John Barclay will captain Scotland for the first time in seven years in their Six Nations clash with Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday, taking over from injured scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw.