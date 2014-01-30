LONDON Jan 30 England coach Stuart Lancaster on Thursday named the following team for Saturday's Six Nations match against France in Paris (1700 GMT):
15-Mike Brown, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Leroy Burrell, 12-Billy Twelvetrees, 11-Jonny May, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Danny Care; 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Joe Marler.
Replacements: 16-Tom Youngs, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Henry Thomas, 19-Dave Attwood, 20-Ben Morgan, 21-Lee Dickson, 22-Brad Barritt, 23-Alex Goode. (Compiled by Mitch Phillips, editing by Pritha Sarkar)