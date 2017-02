PARIS Feb 14 The France v Ireland Six Nations game called off last Saturday because of a frozen pitch has been rearranged for March 4.

"The Six Nations council wish to announce the postponed match ... will now take place on Sunday March 4 at 4pm local time (3pm GMT) in the Stade de France," the Six Nations said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)