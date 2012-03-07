PARIS, March 7 Scrumhalf Julien Dupuy will bring the experience gained with Leicester Tigers to the Stade de France on Sunday when he makes his first start for France since 2009 in the Six Nations championship fourth round match against England.

Dupuy, 28, moved to Leicester in the summer of 2008 after unsuccessfully competing for a place in the Biarritz team with Dimitri Yachvili. He became the first choice scrumhalf, condemning Harry Ellis and Ben Youngs to a place on the bench.

He kicked 12 points in his test debut when France upset the current world champions New Zealand 27-22 in Dunedin in 2009 and played in France's next five tests.

This year he was included in the France squad after Yachvili withdrew through injury and came on as substitute for a few minutes in the 23-17 win over Scotland.

He replaces Morgan Parra for Sunday's match with Lionel Beauxis taking over from Francois Trinh-Duc at flyhalf.

"It's such a pleasure to start this match, especially against England. I longed for it. The pressure is going to weigh but I am not that stressed", Dupuy told a news conference on Wednesday.

"I know the English well, I'm really pleased playing against them. I would be all the more pleased meeting Leicester players after our victory."

On his return to France where he joined Stade Francais, Dupuy was given a 23-week ban in 2010 for eye-gouging Ulster's Stephen Ferris in an Heineken Cup match.

"It's over. I made a gesture I should not have done and I was punished for it, period. I try to have as much pleasure as I can and enjoy. What happened helps me put it all in perspective", he said.

"It's like ages (ago) to me. I am more mature, I spent three years without France. But playing for France has always been a goal." (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by John Mehaffey)