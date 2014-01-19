Rugby-Six Nations Championship Fixtures
March 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches on Saturday SATURDAY, MARCH 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Italy (1230) France v Wales (1445) Ireland v England (1700)
PARIS Jan 19 France captain Thierry Dusautoir has been ruled out of the Six Nations championship with an arm injury, French media reported on Sunday.
The 32-year-old flanker, who has won 65 international caps, ruptured a biceps tendon during Toulouse's Heineken Cup victory against Zebre on Saturday.
"He will be out of action for four months," Toulouse coach Guy Noves was quoted as saying on the website of French newspaper L'Equipe.
France, who finished bottom of the Six Nations last year, host England in their opening match on Feb. 1. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Justin Palmer)
March 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches on Saturday SATURDAY, MARCH 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Italy (1230) France v Wales (1445) Ireland v England (1700)
* Large sums of money invested in Top 14 clubs (Adds background)
PARIS, March 13 Stade Francais and Racing 92, two of France's leading rugby union clubs which are both based in the Paris region, announced plans on Monday to merge.