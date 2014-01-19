PARIS Jan 19 France captain Thierry Dusautoir has been ruled out of the Six Nations championship with an arm injury, French media reported on Sunday.

The 32-year-old flanker, who has won 65 international caps, ruptured a biceps tendon during Toulouse's Heineken Cup victory against Zebre on Saturday.

"He will be out of action for four months," Toulouse coach Guy Noves was quoted as saying on the website of French newspaper L'Equipe.

France, who finished bottom of the Six Nations last year, host England in their opening match on Feb. 1. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Justin Palmer)