PARIS, March 15 Centre Gael Fickou will replace the injured Florian Fritz on the France bench for their final Six Nations game against Scotland at the Stade de France on Saturday, the French rugby federation said on Friday.

Toulouse centre Fritz has not recovered from a foot infection and has been unable to train all week.

France will finish last in the championship if they lose to Scotland.

Revised team:

15-Yoann Huget, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Maxime Medard, 10-Frederic Michalak, 9-Morgan Parra, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 6-Antonie Claassen, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Benjamin Kayser, 1-Thomas Domingo

Replacements: 16-Guilhem Guirado, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Luc Ducalcon, 19-Christophe Samson, 20-Yannick Nyanga, 21-Maxime Machenaud, 22-Francois Trinh-Duc, 23-Gael Fickou. (Reporting by Cecile Gres; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)