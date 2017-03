Feb 24 France centre Wesley Fofana could miss the remainder of the Six Nations Championship after fracturing a rib during Friday's 27-6 defeat by Wales, his club Clermont Auvergne said on Monday.

The 26-year-old could be sidelined for up to a month, putting his involvement in France's final two matches against Scotland on March 8 and Ireland a week later in doubt.

France are level on points with Ireland, England and Wales after three matches. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)