PARIS Jan 5 France manager Philippe St
Andre named uncapped Toulouse lock Yoann Maestri and Clermont
utility back Wesley Fofana on Thursday in his 30-man squad for
the 2012 Six Nations championship.
Flyhalf Lionel Beauxis has been recalled after a 2-1/2-year
absence along with fullback Clement Poitrenaud, who has not
played for France since last year's tournament.
Former captain Lionel Nallet, Damien Traille and Fabrice
Estebanez, who were members of the World Cup squad last year,
have been omitted.
"I wish I could have taken 34 or 35 players. Nobody is
eliminated," St Andre, who took over from Marc Lievremont last
month, told a news conference.
"The goal is to start the tournament well with the World Cup
players and to prepare the future. Nothing is final. It is not
the squad that will play for the next four years."
France, who lost the World Cup final to hosts New Zealand by
a point, open their campaign against Italy at home on Feb. 4.
(Reporting by Mathieu Baratas, writing by Julien Pretot;
Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)