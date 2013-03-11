PARIS, March 11 Philippe Saint-Andre has kept faith with the France squad who snatched a draw in Ireland for Saturday's home clash with Scotland as Les Bleus bid to avoid finishing bottom of the Six Nations championship.

The team manager, whose side drew 13-13 in Dublin last weekend, has brought in the uncapped Alexandre Flanquart to make up the numbers at training after lock Yoann Maestri suffered a minor shoulder problem against the Irish.

"Yoann is doubtful until Thursday but we hope he will be 100 percent fit this weekend," Saint-Andre said in a statement on Monday.

"On Friday we will make a decision on Yoann, but whatever happens Alexandre will have worked with us all week."

France surprisingly sit last in the standings with one point.

Scotland are third with four points and Italy, who next host Ireland in their final game, lie fourth on two. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)