PARIS, March 16 France ended a miserable Six Nations campaign with a 23-16 home win over Scotland on Saturday which was not sufficient to avoid finishing bottom of the table for the first time since 1999.

Les Bleus, who needed to win by a 17-point margin or by 16 points with two tries to finish ahead of Ireland, were scoreless at halftime but tries to Wesley Fofana and Maxime Medard helped them end a seven-match winless streak in the championship.

Controversial flyhalf Frederic Michalak, who was replaced because of a shoulder injury 10 minutes from time to a standing ovation, kicked 11 points.

Winger Tim Visser scored a late try for Scotland, who finished third in the table behind champions Wales and runners-up England. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)