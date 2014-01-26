(refiling to remove product code, no changes to text)

PARIS Jan 26 Flyhalf Remi Tales has pulled out of France's Six Nations opener against England after failing to recover from an arm injury and has been replaced by Francois Trinh-Duc, the French federation said.

Fullback Jean-Marcellin Buttin will leave the squad after picking up an injury in a Top 14 game with his Clermont team on Saturday and will be replaced by Marc Andreu, the FFR added.

"Francois Trinh-Duc is back with us. Remi will heal and we hope he will be back on the turf very soon," France manager Philippe Saint-André said in a statement.

Montpellier's Tinh-Duc won his last cap in a Six Nations game against Scotland last year.

Saint-André will now have to choose between Jules Plisson, Trinh-Duc and Jean-Marc Doussain at flyhalf to face England next Saturday at the Stade de France. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)