PARIS, March 6 France manager Philippe Saint-Andre on Thursday named the following team to face Scotland at Murrayfield in the Six Nations on Saturday:
15-Brice Dulin, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 12-Maxime Mermoz, 11-Maxime Medard, 10-Jules Plisson, 9-Maxime Machenaud, 8-Damien Chouly, 7-Alexandre Lapandry, 6-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Pascal Pape (captain), 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Brice Mach, 1-Thomas Domingo
Replacements: 16-Guilhem Guirado, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Rabah Slimani, 19-Alexandre Flanquart, 20-Antonie Claassen, 21-Jean-Marc Doussain, 22-Remi Tales, 23-Gael Fickou (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)