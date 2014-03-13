UPDATE 1-Rugby- Paris clubs Stade Francais, Racing 92 announce merger plan
* Large sums of money invested in Top 14 clubs (Adds background)
March 13 France manager Philippe Saint-Andre on Thursday named the following team to face Ireland at Stade de France in the Six Nations on Saturday:
15-Brice Dulin, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 12-Gael Fickou, 11-Maxime Medard, 10-Remi Tales, 9-Maxime Machenaud, 8-Damien Chouly, 7-Alexandre Lapandry, 6-Louis Picamoles, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Pascal Pape (captain), 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Dmitry Szarzewski, 1-Thomas Domingo
Replacements: 16-Guilhem Guirado, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Rabah Slimani, 19-Alexandre Flanquart, 20-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 21-Wenceslas Lauret, 22-Jean-Marc Doussain, 23-Maxime Mermoz. (Compiled by Martyn Herman)
* Large sums of money invested in Top 14 clubs (Adds background)
PARIS, March 13 Stade Francais and Racing 92, two of France's leading rugby union clubs which are both based in the Paris region, announced plans on Monday to merge.
GLASGOW, March 13 Scotland hooker Fraser Brown has been cited for the dangerous tackle in the second minute of Saturday's Six Nations clash against England that earned him a yellow card and put his side immediately on the back foot.