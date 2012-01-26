MARCOUSSIS, France Jan 26 France manager
Philippe Saint-Andre named uncapped lock Yoann Maestri and
centre Wesley Fofana plus prop David Attoub on Thursday in his
squad for the opening Six Nations championship match against
Italy at the Stade de France on Feb. 4.
Saint-Andre, who took over from Marc Lievremont after last
year's World Cup, included 17 players from the squad who lost
the final against hosts New Zealand by a point, including 14 of
the starting lineup.
Prop David Attoub, who had not been named in the initial
30-man squad this month, was a surprise inclusion because of Luc
Ducalcon's lack of match time with Castres.
"He (Ducalcon) has only played 25 minutes with his club. We
wanted to include Attoub, who is a regular starter with Stade
Francais as a tighthead prop. And we know the Italians' scrum is
very good," St Andre told a news conference. Attoub won his only
cap in June 2006.
France squad:
Backs - Morgan Parra, Dimitri Yachvili, François Trinh-Duc,
Lionel Beauxis, Aurelien Rougerie, Maxime Mermoz, Wesley Fofana,
Vincent Clerc, Julien Malzieu, Maxime Medard.
Forwards - David Attoub, Vincent Debaty, Nicolas Mas,
Jean-Baptiste Poux, William Servat, Dimitri Szarzewski, Pascal
Pape, Yoann Maestri, Lionel Nallet, Julien Bonnaire, Thierry
Dusautoir, Louis Picamoles, Imanol Harinordoquy
