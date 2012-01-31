PARIS Jan 31 Uncapped Wesley Fofana has been named in the France team to face Italy in the opening game of the Six Nations at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Centre Fofana will partner Clermont team mate Aurelien Rougerie in a team featuring 12 players from the World Cup squad that reached the final against hosts New Zealand last October.

The powerful Louis Picamoles will start as number eight at the expense of Imanol Harinordoquy.

Francois Trinh-Duc will start at flyhalf as expected, with Dimitri Yachvili at scrumhalf.

Team:

15-Maxime Medard, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-Aurelien Rougerie, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Julien Malzieu, 10-François Trinh-Duc, 9-Dimitri Yachvili, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Julien Bonnaire, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Lionel Nallet, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-William Servat, 1-Vincent Debaty.

Replacements: 16-Dimitri Szarzewski, 17-Jean-Baptiste Poux, 18-Yoann Maestri, 19-Imanol Harinordoquy, 20-Morgan Parra, 21-Lionel Beauxis, 22-Maxime Mermoz.