PARIS Feb 1 Manager Philippe Saint-Andre
has urged France to focus on the reasons why they almost made an
early exit from the World Cup rather then on their brave
performance in the final when they host Italy in Saturday's Six
Nations opener.
France lost 8-7 in the World Cup final to hosts New Zealand
in October, only after scraping through the group phase with
defeats by the All Blacks and Tonga.
"We're the World Cup runners-up but we almost got knocked
out in the first round," Saint-Andre, who took over from Marc
Lievremont in December, told reporters.
"We must not forget the values of rugby: humbleness, respect
(for our opponents). We will have to wear our spiked helmet.
"On Saturday, I expect France to fight, to show enthusiasm
and to go forward."
If Les Bleus manage this in the match at the Stade de
France, they will be forgiven by their manager for mistakes they
might make on the pitch.
"We know that France usually struggle in their first Six
Nations games. We will tolerate a lack of precision but we will
not tolerate a lack of desire," the former France winger said.
"We play at home, we are not allowed to disappoint (our
fans)."
His words were echoed by Dimitri Yachvili, who will start at
scrumhalf on Saturday.
"We have to do what we did at the end of the World Cup," he
told reporters. "We need to be aggressive, and show desire to
play together."
In order to reinforce the team spirit France lacked in their
dismal performances early on in the World Cup, Saint-Andre plans
to involve former internationals in the matchday preparations.
"For every home game, I will ask a former France player to
give one or two (France) shirts to younger players," he said.
"Passing on (rugby values) is something very important."
