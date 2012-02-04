PARIS Feb 4 Julien Malzieu scored a wonderful try as World Cup runners-up France kicked off their Six Nations campaign with a 30-12 home win against Italy on Saturday.

Left wing Malzieu handed off three tackles to score a 40-metre first-half try as France made their chances count with Aurelien Rougerie, Vincent Clerc and Wesley Fofana also touching down on a bitterly cold afternoon in the French capital. Dimitri Yachvili kicked 10 points.

Italy, who beat France for the first time in the Six Nations last year, shaded territory and possession in the first half but rarely threatened a sturdy home defence.

Kristopher Burton landed two penalties and a drop goal for Italy and Tobias Botes also kicked a penalty.

France will take on Ireland at the Stade de France next Saturday, while Italy entertain England at the Stadio Olimpico.

