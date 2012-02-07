By Mathieu Baratas
| MARCOUSSIS, France
MARCOUSSIS, France Feb 7 France have
brought Imanol Harinordoquy into their team for Saturday's Six
Nations home clash against Ireland in four changes to the
starting lineup from last weekend's opening victory against
Italy.
Manager Philippe Saint-Andre on Tuesday named an unchanged
backline after France's four tries in their 30-12 win against
the Azzurri in Paris but rung the changes among the forwards.
Harinordoquy will replace flanker Julien Bonnaire as
Saint-Andre is hoping for some major improvement in the
lineouts, while the experienced Jean-Baptiste Poux will take
over from debutant Vincent Debaty.
Hooker Dimitri Szarzewski will replace William Servat with
Yoann Maestri taking over from lock Lionel Nallet.
"I wanted to bring in some freshness since maybe we worked
too much last week," Saint-Andre told a news conference.
"It was logical to bring Imanol in for the lineouts."
Saint-Andre said he was tempted to play Harinordoquy with
Bonnaire for the lineouts at the expense of number eight Louis
Picamoles but decided against it because of the Toulouse
player's fine performance against Italy.
"I thought about it but Picamoles's performance, defensively
and offensively, was great. He made a lot of tackles and he
managed to destroy the Italian rucks," Saint-Andre explained.
Team:
15-Maxime Medard, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-Aurelien Rougerie,
12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Julien Malzieu, 10-Francois Trinh-Duc,
9-Dimitri Yachvili, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Imanol Harinordoquy,
6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Pascal Pape,
3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Dimitri Szarzewski, 1-Jean-Baptiste Poux.
Replacements: 16-William Servat, 17- Vincent Debaty,
18-Lionel Nallet, 19-Julien Bonnaire, 20-Morgan Parra, 21-Lionel
Beauxis, 22-Maxime Mermoz
(Reporting by Mathieu Baratas; Writing by Julien Pretot;
Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)