* Chorus of boos from Stade de France crowd
* Decision made 10 minutes after scheduled start
(Adds more quotes)
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, Feb 11 Saturday's Six Nations
encounter between France and Ireland was called off because of a
frozen pitch, 10 minutes after the game had been due to kickoff.
"The referee (Dave Pearson) has declared the pitch
unplayable, it's dangerous," a Six Nations representative told
the Stade de France crowd.
The announcement triggered a chorus of boos when it was made
at 2010 GMT although the temperature was well below zero.
It is the first Six Nations game to be called off since 2001
when three Ireland matches were postponed because of an outbreak
of foot and mouth disease.
"The pitch was unsafe for the players and the protocol is
the referee has to make a decision," Ireland coach Declan Kidney
told the BBC. "In fairness to him he's made the right one."
No rescheduled date has yet been agreed, with officials
saying it could be next weekend or in three weeks' time.
The Stade de France, however, is due to be used by the
domestic league for the Stade Francais v Toulon Top 14 game next
Saturday.
"The referee inspected the pitch yesterday and it was
playable," a Six Nations official told a news conference after
the game was postponed.
"He inspected it again today at 7pm (1800 GMT) and it was
still playable. But at 8pm parts of the pitch were frozen."
French federation president Pierre Camou disagreed with the
timing of the decision.
"The referee ... was aware (of the situation) yesterday and
today at 7pm," he said in a statement. "I'm not sure the
argument of safety is suddenly a good one at 8pm.
"Today a Six Nations game in Italy was played in the snow
and the referee was French," added Camou in a reference to
England's 19-15 victory in Rome.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)