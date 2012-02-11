* Chorus of boos from Stade de France crowd

By Julien Pretot

PARIS, Feb 11 Saturday's Six Nations encounter between France and Ireland was called off because of a frozen pitch, 10 minutes after the game had been due to kickoff.

"The referee (Dave Pearson) has declared the pitch unplayable, it's dangerous," a Six Nations representative told the Stade de France crowd.

The announcement triggered a chorus of boos when it was made at 2010 GMT although the temperature was well below zero.

It is the first Six Nations game to be called off since 2001 when three Ireland matches were postponed because of an outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

"The pitch was unsafe for the players and the protocol is the referee has to make a decision," Ireland coach Declan Kidney told the BBC. "In fairness to him he's made the right one."

No rescheduled date has yet been agreed, with officials saying it could be next weekend or in three weeks' time.

The Stade de France, however, is due to be used by the domestic league for the Stade Francais v Toulon Top 14 game next Saturday.

"The referee inspected the pitch yesterday and it was playable," a Six Nations official told a news conference after the game was postponed.

"He inspected it again today at 7pm (1800 GMT) and it was still playable. But at 8pm parts of the pitch were frozen."

French federation president Pierre Camou disagreed with the timing of the decision.

"The referee ... was aware (of the situation) yesterday and today at 7pm," he said in a statement. "I'm not sure the argument of safety is suddenly a good one at 8pm.

"Today a Six Nations game in Italy was played in the snow and the referee was French," added Camou in a reference to England's 19-15 victory in Rome.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)