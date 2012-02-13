Feb 13 France and Ireland's postponed Six Nations match will not take place this weekend, tournament organisers said on Monday.

The two teams were due to meet last Saturday, but the match at the Stade de France in Paris was called off at the last minute because of a frozen pitch.

A new date will not be announced until Tuesday at the earliest when the Six Nations Council will meet again to discuss rescheduling the fixture.

"There are very significant logistical issues arising from this situation, and we would wish to be in a position to give a comprehensive clarification following the meeting," the tournament organisers said in a statement.

The most likely option is that the match will be rearranged around the weekend of March 3, the only available free weekend before the tournament concludes on March 17. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)