MARCOUSSIS, France Feb 14 France manager Philippe Saint-Andre has retained the same 23-player squad who were due to face Ireland last weekend for the side's first Six Nations away fixture of the season against Scotland at Murrayfield on Feb. 26.

The same squad, after scrum-half Julien Dupuy replaced the injured Dimitri Yachvili (back), were unable to play Ireland on Saturday when the game was called off minutes before kickoff because of a frozen pitch at the Stade de France in Paris.

A new date for the Ireland clash has yet to be set, with the Six Nations Committee, who on Monday said it would not be played this weekend, likely to make an announcement later on Tuesday or Wednesday.

France opened their campaign with a 30-12 home victory over Italy on Feb. 4.

Squad:

Forwards: David Attoub, Vincent Debaty, Nicolas Mas, Jean-Baptiste Poux, William Servat, Dimitri Szarzewski, Pascal Pape, Yoann Maestri, Lionel Nallet, Julien Bonnaire, Thierry Dusautoir (captain), Louis Picamoles, Imanol Harinordoquy.

Backs: Morgan Parra, Julien Dupuy, Francois Trinh-Duc, Lionel Beauxis, Aurelien Rougerie, Maxime Mermoz, Wesley Fofana, Vincent Clerc, Julien Malzieu, Maxime Medard. (Reporting by Mathieu Baratas; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)