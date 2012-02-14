MARCOUSSIS, France Feb 14 France manager
Philippe Saint-Andre has retained the same 23-player squad who
were due to face Ireland last weekend for the side's first Six
Nations away fixture of the season against Scotland at
Murrayfield on Feb. 26.
The same squad, after scrum-half Julien Dupuy replaced the
injured Dimitri Yachvili (back), were unable to play Ireland on
Saturday when the game was called off minutes before kickoff
because of a frozen pitch at the Stade de France in Paris.
A new date for the Ireland clash has yet to be set, with the
Six Nations Committee, who on Monday said it would not be played
this weekend, likely to make an announcement later on Tuesday or
Wednesday.
France opened their campaign with a 30-12 home victory over
Italy on Feb. 4.
Squad:
Forwards: David Attoub, Vincent Debaty, Nicolas Mas,
Jean-Baptiste Poux, William Servat, Dimitri Szarzewski, Pascal
Pape, Yoann Maestri, Lionel Nallet, Julien Bonnaire, Thierry
Dusautoir (captain), Louis Picamoles, Imanol Harinordoquy.
Backs: Morgan Parra, Julien Dupuy, Francois Trinh-Duc, Lionel
Beauxis, Aurelien Rougerie, Maxime Mermoz, Wesley Fofana,
Vincent Clerc, Julien Malzieu, Maxime Medard.
(Reporting by Mathieu Baratas; Writing by Julien Pretot;
Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story email
