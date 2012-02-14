(Adds details, quotes)

By Mathieu Baratas

MARCOUSSIS, France Feb 14 France manager Philippe Saint-Andre has retained the 23-player squad who were due to face Ireland last weekend for his side's first Six Nations away fixture of the season against Scotland at Murrayfield on Feb. 26.

After scrumhalf Julien Dupuy had replaced the injured Dimitri Yachvili, the match against Ireland on Saturday was called off minutes before kickoff because of a frozen pitch at the Stade de France in Paris.

A new date for the Ireland clash has yet to be set with the Six Nations Committee, who on Monday said it would not be played this weekend, likely to make an announcement later on Tuesday or Wednesday.

France opened their campaign with a 30-12 home victory over Italy on Feb. 4.

Saint-Andre said he had found no reason to change his squad after the Ireland game was called off.

"The players did not play. Nobody played a bad game and everyone performed well during the week of preparation," he told a news conference on Tuesday. "It was hard to take a player away from this squad."

Saint-Andre could have recalled scrumhalf Yachvili, who was replaced by Dupuy last week, but the Biarritz player has not fully recovered from a back injury.

"We preferred to keep Julien Dupuy. Dimitri Yachvili is still handicapped by his lumbago. He still has not resumed training," he said. "It makes more sense to keep the same squad that was on the match sheet against Ireland."

France squad:

Backs: Morgan Parra, Julien Dupuy, Francois Trinh-Duc, Lionel Beauxis, Aurelien Rougerie, Maxime Mermoz, Wesley Fofana, Vincent Clerc, Julien Malzieu, Maxime Medard.

Forwards: David Attoub, Vincent Debaty, Nicolas Mas, Jean-Baptiste Poux, William Servat, Dimitri Szarzewski, Pascal Pape, Yoann Maestri, Lionel Nallet, Julien Bonnaire, Thierry Dusautoir (captain), Louis Picamoles, Imanol Harinordoquy.