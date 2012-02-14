(Adds details, quotes)
By Mathieu Baratas
MARCOUSSIS, France Feb 14 France manager
Philippe Saint-Andre has retained the 23-player squad who were
due to face Ireland last weekend for his side's first Six
Nations away fixture of the season against Scotland at
Murrayfield on Feb. 26.
After scrumhalf Julien Dupuy had replaced the injured
Dimitri Yachvili, the match against Ireland on Saturday was
called off minutes before kickoff because of a frozen pitch at
the Stade de France in Paris.
A new date for the Ireland clash has yet to be set with the
Six Nations Committee, who on Monday said it would not be played
this weekend, likely to make an announcement later on Tuesday or
Wednesday.
France opened their campaign with a 30-12 home victory over
Italy on Feb. 4.
Saint-Andre said he had found no reason to change his squad
after the Ireland game was called off.
"The players did not play. Nobody played a bad game and
everyone performed well during the week of preparation," he told
a news conference on Tuesday. "It was hard to take a player away
from this squad."
Saint-Andre could have recalled scrumhalf Yachvili, who was
replaced by Dupuy last week, but the Biarritz player has not
fully recovered from a back injury.
"We preferred to keep Julien Dupuy. Dimitri Yachvili is
still handicapped by his lumbago. He still has not resumed
training," he said. "It makes more sense to keep the same squad
that was on the match sheet against Ireland."
France squad:
Backs: Morgan Parra, Julien Dupuy, Francois Trinh-Duc,
Lionel Beauxis, Aurelien Rougerie, Maxime Mermoz, Wesley Fofana,
Vincent Clerc, Julien Malzieu, Maxime Medard.
Forwards: David Attoub, Vincent Debaty, Nicolas Mas,
Jean-Baptiste Poux, William Servat, Dimitri Szarzewski, Pascal
Pape, Yoann Maestri, Lionel Nallet, Julien Bonnaire, Thierry
Dusautoir (captain), Louis Picamoles, Imanol Harinordoquy.
