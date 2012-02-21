MARCOUSSIS, France Feb 21 France manager Philippe Saint-Andre named an unchanged team on Tuesday to play Scotland at Murrayfield in the Six Nations championship on Sunday after their last match against Ireland was postponed because of a frozen pitch at the Stade de France.

The World Cup finalists opened their campaign with a 30-12 win over Italy before the Ireland match on Feb. 11 was called off and rescheduled for March 4.

"There is no change to the team that was meant to start against Ireland. Nobody played a bad game and everybody did well during the preparation period," Saint-Andre told a news conference.

Saint-Andre said he planeed to make a number of substitutions during the game because he expected Scotland would try to monopolise possession.

"We know that they run the ball a lot. Strategy-wise, and physically, it will be very demanding. Substitutions will be very important," he said.

"During the Stade Francais versus RC Toulon (top 14) game last weekend, the ball was effectively in play for 26 minutes. It was (in play) for 46 minutes during Scotland v Wales."

Centres Aurelien Rougerie and Wesley Fofana, who scored a try each against Italy, will team up again while wings Julien Malzieu and Vincent Clerc, as well as fullback Maxime Medard, will also start after playing against the Azzurri.

Scrumhalf Morgan Parra will again substitute for Dimitri Yachvili, who has yet to fully recover from a back injury.

France: 15-Maxime Medard, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-Aurelien Rougerie, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Julien Malzieu, 10-François Trinh-Duc, 9-Morgan Parra, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Imanol Harinordoquy, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Dimitri Szarzewski, 1-Jean-Baptiste Poux.

Replacements: 16-William Servat, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Lionel Nallet, 19-Julien Bonnaire, 20-Julien Dupuy, 21-Lionel Beauxis, 22-Maxime Mermoz.