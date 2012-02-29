MARCOUSSIS, France Feb 29 France have recalled flanker Julien Bonnaire to boost their lineout for Sunday's Six Nations championship match against Ireland and selected Clement Poitrenaud at fullback in place of his injured club team mate Maxime Medard.

Imanol Harinordoquy returns to his accustomed place of number eight with Louis Picamoles relegated to the bench.

They are the only changes to the team who defeated Scotland 23-17 last weekend. Both sides in Sunday's match will play four weekends in a row after their fixture scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Stade de France was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

"We had problems in the lineouts at the beginning of the Scotland game," France manager Philippe Saint-Andre told a news conference on Wednesday.

"Julien Bonnaire is going to help a lot in this departement. The choice had to be between Imanol and Louis.

"Imanol's presence is a guarantee in the lineouts and with Louis on the bench we will have a lot of power when he comes on."

Saint-Andre has retained hooker Dimitri Szarzewski despite the Stade Francais player's disappointing performance against Scotland.

"He needs to be more confident. He missed a few tackles against Scotland but we are sure of his talent," the manager said.

Saint-Andre also kept faith with Francois Trinh-Duc at flyhalf after Lionel Beauxis had been tipped to start.

"We wanted to continue with Morgan (Parra) and Francois, and the 10-12-13 line needs to play together," he said.

France: 15-Clement Poitrenaud, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-Aurelien Rougerie, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Julien Malzieu, 10-François Trinh-Duc, 9-Morgan Parra, 8-Imanol Harinordoquy, 7-Julien Bonnaire, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Dimitri Szarzewski, 1-Jean-Baptiste Poux.

Replacements: 16-William Servat, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Lionel Nallet, 19-Louis Picamoles, 20-Julien Dupuy, 21-Lionel Beauxis, 22-Maxime Mermoz. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)