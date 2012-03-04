PARIS, March 4 France's Six Nations grand slam hopes were ruined on Sunday when they could only manage a 17-17 draw against Ireland at the Stade de France.

The game, originally postponed three weeks ago due to a frozen pitch, started with Ireland on fire as they scored two first-half tries to be 17-6 up at the break but Morgan Parra kicked 12 points and Wesley Fofana touched down as Les Bleus salvaged a comeback draw.

Ireland, who last beat France on their turf in 2000, took full advantage of France's shaky beginning as Tommy Bowe grabbed two tries to put his side firmly in command only for them to lose control after halftime.

France are second in the Six Nations standings behind Wales, the only team still in position to achieve a grand slam, while Ireland are fourth. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)