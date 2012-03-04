(Adds details, quotes)
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, March 4 France's Six Nations grand slam
hopes ended on Sunday when they could only manage a 17-17 draw
at home to Ireland despite a stirring second-half comeback.
The game, postponed three weeks ago due to a frozen pitch,
started with Ireland on fire as Tommy Bowe scored two first-half
tries to leave the visitors 17-6 up at the break.
However, Morgan Parra's boot and Wesley Fofana touching down
helped Les Bleus salvage a point and send the Stade de France
fans home at least a little cheery.
France are second in the Six Nations standings behind Wales,
the only team still in position to achieve a grand slam, while
Ireland are fourth.
Philippe Saint-Andre's side host England in their
penultimate match next Sunday after Ireland welcome Scotland on
Saturday.
"We came back too late to win this game. We are very
disappointed with the result," France captain Thierry Dusautoir
told a pitchside interviewer.
France got off to a bad start, conceding a penalty for not
releasing in the ruck, only for Jonathan Sexton to fluff his
attempt from dead centre.
The hosts then tried to run the ball from the 22-metre line
but Aurelien Rougerie's ill-fated pass was intercepted by Bowe,
who touched down under the posts. Sexton added the extras to put
Ireland 7-0 up after 12 minutes.
Parra reduced the arrears with a penalty after Ireland were
caught offside as France were piling on the pressure on the
five-metre line.
Sexton restored Ireland's seven-point advantage after
France, who relied a lot more on kicking than usual, conceded a
penalty for not rolling away after a tackle.
Parra then kept his team afloat with a well-executed
45-metre penalty that went just inside the right post.
France upped their level with lock Pascal Pape making some
devastating runs but Parra failed to convert his third penalty
after Ireland were once again adjudged to be offside.
The World Cup finalists fell 11 points behind on the stroke
of halftime after they lost another ball in the ruck and Bowe
beat a tackle, kicked and gathered a good bounce before touching
down again.
France came out in the second half with all guns blazing but
their handling was too poor to send them over the line.
Parra's boot at least was good enough to narrow the gap to
eight points after Ireland collapsed a maul.
They were definitely back in the game when centre Fofana,
who has now scored a try in each of his three France
appearances, dived over after being set up on the wing by
Francois Trinh-Duc.
Parra added another penalty as France seemed on the verge of
turning the situation around but Ireland defended fiercely as
Les Bleus missed a couple of late drop goal attempts.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)