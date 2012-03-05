PARIS, March 5 France played their best
game so far in the Six Nations despite only managing a 17-17
home draw against Ireland on Sunday, coach Philippe Saint-Andre
has said.
After a dismal start, les Bleus recovered from an 11
point-deficit at halftime to stay unbeaten and keep alive their
chances of winning the championship.
"In terms of content, that was our best game," Saint-Andre
told reporters on Monday after naming the same squad to face
England next Sunday at the Stade de France.
"We had the guts to fight back. It's incredible how we
dominated the game in terms of possession, turnovers, defence,
in the number of passes and tackles. We ended with four
penalties against 11 (for the Irish). There was huge progress.
"We would prefer to win the game but the Irish helped
themselves after our mistakes."
France gave away two tries in the first half before mounting
a fightback where they denied Ireland any chance to score after
the break.
"We had the ambition to play. That hurt us in the first
half. The French team had the ball. We lacked technical
precision to conclude. But we created chances to secure a
victory," Saint-Andre said.
The former France winger, who took charge of the team after
the World Cup final defeat by New Zealand, emphasised the
physical strength of a side that also recovered from a try down
in their first two games to beat Italy and Scotland.
"We had a better finish than the Irish, as we did against
the Scots and the Italians, which shows we have great
condition," Saint-Andre said. "We only lack this stamina from
the start."
(Reporting by Mathieu Baratas; Writing by Gregory Blachier;
Editing by Mark Meadows)