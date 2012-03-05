PARIS, March 5 France played their best game so far in the Six Nations despite only managing a 17-17 home draw against Ireland on Sunday, coach Philippe Saint-Andre has said.

After a dismal start, les Bleus recovered from an 11 point-deficit at halftime to stay unbeaten and keep alive their chances of winning the championship.

"In terms of content, that was our best game," Saint-Andre told reporters on Monday after naming the same squad to face England next Sunday at the Stade de France.

"We had the guts to fight back. It's incredible how we dominated the game in terms of possession, turnovers, defence, in the number of passes and tackles. We ended with four penalties against 11 (for the Irish). There was huge progress.

"We would prefer to win the game but the Irish helped themselves after our mistakes."

France gave away two tries in the first half before mounting a fightback where they denied Ireland any chance to score after the break.

"We had the ambition to play. That hurt us in the first half. The French team had the ball. We lacked technical precision to conclude. But we created chances to secure a victory," Saint-Andre said.

The former France winger, who took charge of the team after the World Cup final defeat by New Zealand, emphasised the physical strength of a side that also recovered from a try down in their first two games to beat Italy and Scotland.

"We had a better finish than the Irish, as we did against the Scots and the Italians, which shows we have great condition," Saint-Andre said. "We only lack this stamina from the start." (Reporting by Mathieu Baratas; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)