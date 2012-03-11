PARIS, March 11 England clung on to their slim chances of claiming the Six Nations rugby title when a good start gave them a 24-22 victory over arch-rivals France in a see-saw match at the Stade de France on Sunday.

England opened up a 14-3 early lead courtesy of tries from Manu Tuilagi and Ben Foden and held off the hosts in a tightly-fought second half, with flanker Tom Croft's late try effectively sealing the win. Owen Farrell scored a penalty and added the extras to the three tries.

Stuart Lancaster's side still have a chance to win the championship if they beat Ireland at Twickenham next weekend and France win against table leaders Wales in Cardiff.

France, who beat England 19-12 in the World Cup quarter-finals last year, were kept afloat by Julien Dupuy, Lionel Beauxis and Morgan Parra's points from the tee until Wesley Fofana's late try but it proved not enough. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)