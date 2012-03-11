By Julien Pretot
PARIS, March 11 England clung on to their
slim chances of claiming the Six Nations rugby title when a good
start gave them a 24-22 victory over arch-rivals France in a
see-saw match at the Stade de France on Sunday.
England opened up a 14-3 early lead courtesy of tries from
Manu Tuilagi and Ben Foden and held off the hosts in a
tightly-fought second half, with flanker Tom Croft's late try
effectively sealing the win. Owen Farrell scored a penalty and
added the extras to the three tries.
Stuart Lancaster's side still have a chance to win the
championship if they beat Ireland at Twickenham next weekend and
France win against table leaders Wales in Cardiff.
France, who beat England 19-12 in the World Cup
quarter-finals last year, were kept afloat by Julien Dupuy,
Lionel Beauxis and Morgan Parra's points from the tee until
Wesley Fofana's late try but it proved not enough.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)