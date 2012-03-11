* Tuilagi, Foden, Croft score England tries
* France fightback falls short
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, March 11 England's young team
plundered three tries and held off a furious French fightback to
seal a dramatic 24-22 Six Nations victory in Paris on Sunday.
England stunned their hosts with early tries by Manu Tuilagi
and Ben Foden to lead 14-9 at halftime and France got to within
two points before flanker Tom Croft ripped through the French
defence for the decisive score.
France centre Wesley Fofana crossed in the corner with five
minutes left to set up a grandstand finish but England held on
to secure their third away win of the tournament and condemn the
World Cup runners-up to their first defeat.
Stuart Lancaster's inexperienced England still have a slim
chance of retaining the championship if they beat Ireland at
Twickenham next weekend and France overcome leaders Wales in
Cardiff.
"It's absolutely massive, the boys really dug in at times,"
Croft told BBC television. "(It is) another great step for this
side.
"We've only been together for this tournament, we've come on
leaps and bounds."
France, who beat England 19-12 in the World Cup
quarter-finals last year, were kept afloat by the kicking of
Julien Dupuy, Lionel Beauxis and Morgan Parra before Fofana's
late try.
"It's hard to come back against the English after such a bad
start," French number eight Imanol Harinordoquy said.
"We clawed back into contention thanks to our pride."
France manager Philippe Saint-Andre had changed his
scrumhalf and flyhalf with Dupuy and Beauxis taking over from
Parra and Francois Trinh-Duc in a bid to strengthen their
kicking game.
The hosts had their first chance when Dylan Hartley was
penalised for standing up in the scrum but Dupuy's penalty
attempt went just wide.
England took full advantage of a pass by Dimitri Szarzewski
that was intercepted by flyhalf Owen Farrell who found Tuilagi
and the powerful centre sprinted 50 metres to cross in the right
corner.
NARROWED GAP
Beauxis reduced the arrears with a 45-metre penalty but the
relief was short-lived as England won the ball from the restart
and number eight Ben Morgan burst through the defence and
offloaded to Foden who had the pace to reach the line.
Farrell missed a routine penalty that would have put the
visitors 17-3 in front.
Instead, France narrowed the gap to eight points when Dupuy
converted a penalty awarded by referee Alain Rolland after Chris
Ashton grabbed Aurelien Rougerie who had tackled Foden after he
had called for the mark.
Amazingly, France were only five points down at halftime
after another Beauxis penalty awarded against England for diving
into the ruck.
Farrell restored an eight-point advantage with a 30-metre
penalty after a Fofana knock-on was harshly ruled intentional 10
minutes into the second half.
Saint-Andre added fresh blood when he replaced Dupuy with
Parra, Szarzewski with William Servat and Jean-Baptiste Poux
with Vincent Debaty.
England were down to 14 men when Charlie Sharples was shown
a yellow card for a deliberate knock down.
Centre Fofana, who had scored a try in each of his first
three appearances, powered through the defence but failed to get
the ball to the unmarked Parra five metres from the line.
Parra added three points after England were ruled to have
wheeled the scrum and Beauxis kicked another long-range penalty
to restore French hopes.
But the hosts were stunned when flanker Croft popped up in
the England backline 30 metres from the line and shredded the
French defence with a devastating burst of pace before touching
down
Fofana's try gave France hope and they went close to
snatching victory when Trinh-Duc's attempted drop goal fell
short.
