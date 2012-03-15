UPDATE 1-Rugby-Luatua jumps ship but NZ captain Read staying put
* All Blacks captain Read says will re-sign for NZ (Adds coach Hansen's comment)
PARIS, March 15 France coach Philippe Saint-Andre named the following team on Thursday to face Wales in their Six Nations championship match in Cardiff on Saturday:
Team: 15-Clement Poitrenaud, 14-Wesley Fofana, 13-Aurelien Rougerie, 12-Florian Fritz, 11-Alexis Palisson, 10-Lionel Beauxis, 9-Dimitri Yachvili, 8-Imanol Harinordoquy, 7-Julien Bonnaire, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Pascal Papé, 3-David Attoub, 2-William Servat, 1-Jean-Baptiste Poux.
Replacements: 16-Dimitri Szarzewski, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Julien Pierre, 19-Louis Picamoles, 20-Morgan Parra, 21-François Trinh-Duc, 22-Jean-Marcellin Buttin. (Reporting by Mathieu Baratas; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
* All Blacks captain Read says will re-sign for NZ (Adds coach Hansen's comment)
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Guinness PRO12 matches FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Leinster v Edinburgh Rugby (1935) Scarlets v Zebre (1935) SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Cardiff Blues v Benetton Rugby Treviso (1430) Ulster v Glasgow Warriors (1500) Ospreys v Munster (1715) Connacht v Newport Gwent Dragons (1935)
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Aviva Premiership matches FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Gloucester Rugby v Saracens (1945) SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Harlequins (1500) Leicester Tigers v Bristol Rugby (1500) Worcester Warriors v Exeter Chiefs (1500) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19 FIXTURES (GMT) Newcastle Falcons v Northampton (1500) Sale Sharks v Wasps (1500)