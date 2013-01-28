PARIS Jan 28 France manager Philippe Saint-Andre trimmed his preliminary Six Nations squad from 33 down to 24 on Monday, dispensing as expected with a host of uncapped and fringe players for the opener against Italy on Sunday.

With fullback Brice Dulin out of action for several weeks because of a hamstring injury, Yoann Huget or Benjamin Fall could be handed the number 15 shirt.

Lock Romain Taofifenua, who won his first cap against Argentina last year, retained his place in the squad.

Squad:

Forwards: Vincent Debaty, Yannick Forestier, Benjamin Kayser, Dimitri Szarzewski, Luc Ducalcon, Nicolas Mas, Yoann Maestri, Pascal Pape (captain), Romain Taofifenua, Damien Chouly, Thierry Dusautoir, Yannick Nyanga, Fulgence Ouedraogo, Louis Picamoles

Backs: Maxime Machenaud, Morgan Parra, Frederic Michalak, Francois Trinh-Duc, Mathieu Bastareaud, Benjamin Fall, Wesley Fofana, Florian Fritz, Yoann Huget, Maxime Mermoz

