MARCOUSSIS, France Feb 21 Francois Trinh-Duc will make his first start for France in eight months when they face England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday (1700 GMT) as coach Philippe Saint-Andre makes seven changes to the team that lost to Wales.

Flyhalf Trinh-Duc, who last started in a 23-20 defeat in Argentina last June, replaces Frederic Michalak, while scrumhalf Morgan Parra comes in for Maxime Machenaud in the team announced by Saint-Andre on Thursday.

Vincent Clerc, who missed the opening defeats to Italy and Wales through injury, is back on the wing while Wesley Fofana stays in the team but moves to centre alongside Mathieu Bastaraud.

Prop Thomas Domingo takes Yannick Forestier's place with hook Benjamin Kayser starting in place of Dimitri Szarzewski.

"We wanted to bring freshness," Saint-Andre told a news conference.

Christophe Samson, who has only one cap, replaces Jocelino Suta with flanker Yannick Nyanga taking injured Fulgence Ouedraogo's spot.

France started their campaign with a 23-18 to Italy in Rome before losing 16-6 at the Stade de France against defending champions Wales.

Team:

15-Yoann Huget, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Benjamin Fall, 10-Francois Trinh-Duc, 9-Morgan Parra, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Thierry Dusautoir, 6-Yannick Nyanga, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Christophe Samson, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Benjamin Kayser, 1-Thomas Domingo

Replacements:

16-Dimitri Szarzewki, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Luc Ducalcon, 19-Jocelino Suta, 20-Antonie Claassen, 21-Maxime Machenaud, 22-Frederic Michalak, 23-Florian Fritz

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)