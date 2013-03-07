Rugby-Lions run amok in try-fest against Waratahs
JOHANNESBURG, March 4 The Lions ran in eight tries and claimed a bonus point as they beat the New South Wales Waratahs 55-36 in a free-flowing Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.
PARIS, March 7 France manager Philippe Saint-Andre on Thursday named the following team to face Ireland in the Six Nations championship at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (1700 GMT):
15-Yoann Huget, 14-Vincent Clerc, 13-Florian Fritz, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Maxime Medard, 10-Frederic Michalak, 9-Morgan Parra, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Thierry Dusautoir, 6-Yannick Nyanga, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Christophe Samson, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Benjamin Kayser, 1-Thomas Domingo.
Replacements: 16-Guilhem Guirado, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Luc Ducalcon, 19-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 20-Antonie Claassen, 21-Maxime Machenaud, 22-Francois Trinh-Duc, 23-Mathieu Bastareaud
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
JOHANNESBURG, March 4 The Lions ran in eight tries and claimed a bonus point as they beat the New South Wales Waratahs 55-36 in a free-flowing Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Hurricanes (New Zealand) 71 Rebels (Australia) 6 Highlanders (New Zealand) 27 Crusaders (New Zealand) 30 Brumbies (Australia) 22 Sharks (South Africa) 27 Sunwolves (Japan) 23 Southern Kings (South Africa) 37 Lions (South Africa) 55 Waratahs (Australia) 36 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasi
March 4 Seta Tamanivalu scored a 78th minute try as the Canterbury Crusaders fought back from a 21-point deficit to clinch a tense 30-27 victory over the Otago Highlanders in their Super Rugby clash in Dunedin on Saturday.