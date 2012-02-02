PARIS Feb 2 One year after an embarrassing defeat at the Stadio Olimpico, there is little chance that France will take Italy lightly in their Six Nations opener, especially since the Azzurri are now managed by former Perpignan coach Jacques Brunel.

Last year, France were edged 22-21 by Italy, prompting then coach Marc Lievremont to say some players had probably worn the blue shirt for the last time.

According to Philippe Saint-Andre, who took over from Lievremont after the World Cup, where France reached the final after almost being eliminated in the first round, those involved last season have not forgotten.

"I feel there is a little desire for revenge from the players who played that game in 2011," Saint-Andre told reporters. "We will face 22 hungry Italians, who have improved a lot.

"They don't give points easily, they have players who played in France or still play in France, and they have a French coach who has been (former France coach Bernard) Laporte's deputy for eight years and French champion with Perpignan."

Brunel, who led Perpignan to their first French title since 1955 in 2009 and was the France forwards coach from 2001-07, was named Italy coach last May to replace South African Nick Mallett.

"We know he is a great professional, he is meticulous," said Saint-Andre. "His teams are good at gaining possession, very quick off their 22 metres. We have a lot of respect for Italy."

One of the keys could be the prop duel between Vincent Debaty, winning his second cap after making his debut in 2006, and Martin Castrogiovanni, who Saint-Andre considers to be one of the best props in the world.

Debaty held the upper hand in December when Clermont beat Leicester 30-12 in a Heineken Cup match.

"I trust Vincent," said Saint-Andre. "We know he carries the ball very well, but we will also expect him to gain possession."

Belgian-born Debaty agreed he has to do better in the scrum.

"I need to work to be better in the scrum, I know it's my weak point," Debaty told reporters.

"But I am well surrounded so I don't see why it should not go well."

