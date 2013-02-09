PARIS Feb 9 A last-gasp try by George North helped defending champions Wales to a 16-6 win against France in the Six Nations at the Stade de France on Saturday, ending an eight-match losing streak.

Flyhalf Dan Biggar chipped through towards wing North, who beat Morgan Parra's tackle and dived in at the corner with eight minutes left after Frederic Michalak and Leigh Halfpenny had scored two penalties each.

Halfpenny converted the try and added a penalty five minutes from time to seal Wales's first win since they beat France at the Millennium stadium to claim the Grand Slam in last year's Six Nations.

France next travel to England and Wales play Italy away in two weeks time.

