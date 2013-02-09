HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
Nehe Milner-Skudder grabbed a hat-trick of tries in a brilliant return from injury as the Wellington Hurricanes destroyed the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday.
PARIS Feb 9 A last-gasp try by George North helped defending champions Wales to a 16-6 win against France in the Six Nations at the Stade de France on Saturday, ending an eight-match losing streak.
Flyhalf Dan Biggar chipped through towards wing North, who beat Morgan Parra's tackle and dived in at the corner with eight minutes left after Frederic Michalak and Leigh Halfpenny had scored two penalties each.
Halfpenny converted the try and added a penalty five minutes from time to seal Wales's first win since they beat France at the Millennium stadium to claim the Grand Slam in last year's Six Nations.
France next travel to England and Wales play Italy away in two weeks time.
MELBOURNE, March 4 All Blacks loose forward Steve Luatua has apologised to Tim Nanai-Williams for a high tackle that earned him a red card and condemned the undermanned Auckland Blues to a heavy defeat away to the Waikato Chiefs in their Super Rugby match on Friday.
MELBOURNE, March 4 The New South Wales Waratahs' preparations for their Super Rugby clash against the Lions on Saturday have been thrown into disarray with late injuries to Wallabies scrumhalf Nick Phipps and lock Will Skelton.