PARIS Feb 9 France scored three second-half tries in 10 minutes to beat Italy 30-10 in the Six Nations championship on Sunday and maintain their perfect start to the competition.

Louis Picamoles, Wesley Fofana and debutant winger Hugo Bonneval all touched down between the 43rd and 53rd minutes as France sealed the result following a dull, error-ridden first half at the Stade de France.

Jean-Marc Doussain had kicked France ahead 9-3 at halftime, with Tommaso Allan scoring Italy's points after both sides had wasted their first two attempts on goal.

The home team, who had made a strong start in last weekend's opening 26-24 victory over England, showed much more attacking intent after the break.

Picamoles surged from a maul to cross the line three minutes into the second half, Fofana ran down the right wing for the second and debutant Bonneval finished off a splendid counter-attack to put France ahead 30-3, with Doussain converting the three tries.

The hosts were content to see out the match as their gallant opponents tried to force their way into the game.

They were rewarded with a late try to Tommaso Iannone, while Sebastien Vahaamahina was yellow carded for France and team mate Rabah Slimani and Italy's Michele Rizzo both saw red late on after punches were thrown on the pitch.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Josh Reich)