MARCOUSSIS, France Feb 14 The French federation (FFR) and the Six Nations Committee have disagreed over a new date for the France-Ireland Six Nations game called off minutes before kickoff last Saturday because of a frozen pitch.

The FFR want the game to be played next season because of a French league fixtures congestion in March while the Six Nations committee would like the match to go ahead on Saturday, March 3 at 1700 GMT or Sunday, March 4 at 1515.

"It's a proposal that comes from the Six Nations Committee and from the broadcasters," Jacky Laurans, the French represetnative on the Six Nations committee, told reporters on Tuesday. "The French federation's proposal is to postpone it until early next season."

The Six Nations Committee is due to convene at 1300 GMT on Tuesday.

