Rugby-Howley backs North to point Wales in right direction
CARDIFF, Feb 23 Wales are looking to the return of George North to their backline to spur Six Nations success when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
EDINBURGH Feb 26 Fullback Maxime Medard is a serious doubt for France's Six Nations game against Ireland next weekend because of a knee injury, coach Philippe Saint-Andre said on Sunday.
Medard scored a try in France's 23-17 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday but was replaced in the second half.
"It is the only bad piece of news today," Saint-Andre told reporters.
"We are awaiting the MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan results before making a decision. We will have to replace him, that's sure," he added.
Saint-Andre is due to unveil his squad on Monday for the Ireland fixture, which takes place at the Stade de France next Sunday.
(Reporting by Mathieu Baratas, writing by Julien Pretot in Paris; editing by Stephen Wood)
CARDIFF, Feb 23 Wales are looking to the return of George North to their backline to spur Six Nations success when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
DUBLIN, Feb 23 Fit again, Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton returns to the side for Saturday's visit of France as coach Joe Schmidt picked from a near full strength squad in a bid to stay in contention for the Six Nations title.
LONDON, Feb 23 Flanker John Barclay will captain Scotland for the first time in seven years in their Six Nations clash with Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday, taking over from injured scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw.