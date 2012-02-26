EDINBURGH Feb 26 Fullback Maxime Medard is a serious doubt for France's Six Nations game against Ireland next weekend because of a knee injury, coach Philippe Saint-Andre said on Sunday.

Medard scored a try in France's 23-17 win over Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday but was replaced in the second half.

"It is the only bad piece of news today," Saint-Andre told reporters.

"We are awaiting the MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan results before making a decision. We will have to replace him, that's sure," he added.

Saint-Andre is due to unveil his squad on Monday for the Ireland fixture, which takes place at the Stade de France next Sunday.

(Reporting by Mathieu Baratas, writing by Julien Pretot in Paris; editing by Stephen Wood)