PARIS Feb 29 France fullback Maxime Medard will be sidelined for six to nine months after undergoing knee surgery, he said on Wednesday.

Medard picked up the injury in France's 23-17 Six Nations victory over Scotland at Murrayfield last Sunday.

"Surgery is scheduled for Monday and I will be out for six to nine months," Medard wrote on his Twitter feed (@MaxMedard).

Medard was replaced in the France team to face Ireland at the Stade de France on Sunday by Toulouse team mate Clement Poitrenaud. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)