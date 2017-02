PARIS Jan 9 Lock Romain Millo-Chluski has pulled out of France's squad for their opening Six Nations match against Italy and has been replaced by Lionel Nallet, the French federation said on Monday.

Toulouse's Millo-Chluski sustained a shoulder injury in a French league game against Lyon last Saturday.

"We wanted a powerful player. Lionel's experience, as well as his physical and mental qualities led us to call him up in the squad," France manager Philippe St Andre said.

France play Italy at home on Feb. 4. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing By Alison Wildey)