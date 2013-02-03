ROME Feb 3 France captain Pascal Pape could miss next weekend's home Six Nations match against holders Wales after picking up a back injury during the 23-18 loss in Italy on Sunday, the French federation (FFR) said.

Lock Pape had to leave the pitch after suffering a blow in a rough challenge midway through the second half.

"Examination showed he had been suffering a back injury. He is doubtful for next Saturday's match against Wales at the Stade de France," FFR said in a statement.

Both sides need a victory to maintain their title hopes after Wales lost 30-22 at home to Ireland on Saturday. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)