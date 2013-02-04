(Adds details, quotes)

PARIS Feb 4 France captain Pascal Pape has been ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations game against Wales but the squad is otherwise unchanged despite Les Bleus being humbled by Italy in their opening game, coach Philippe Saint Andre said on Monday.

Flanker Thierry Dusautoir will captain the side and Jocelino Suta replaces lock Pape for the Stade de France match.

That was the only change in the squad as Saint-Andre kept faith in his players following the 23-18 defeat in Italy on Sunday.

"Because we want the players to fine-tune this week, we haven't made any changes - except for Pascal Pape," Saint-Andre said in a statement.

"I can announce that Pascal Pape will be absent against Wales. He is suffering from sciatica."

Pape had to leave the pitch after suffering a blow in a challenge midway through the second half against Italy.

Winger Vincent Clerc has not fully recovered from a thigh injury.

"He won't be in contention because apparently he won't start running again before Wednesday," Saint-Andre said.

